Nov/Dec 2016 Current Moscow Time: 02:15:09
23 December 2016


  The world’s biggest country, in a magazine. Since 1956.

Tuesday, October 01, 2013

Dostoyevsky Bilingual

Dostoyevsky becomes the third Russian author to get Chtenia's Bilingual Treatment. Including a series of short, lesser known, but highly significant works that show the traditional view of Dostoyevsky as a dour, intense, philosophical writer to be uneccesarily one-sided.

This issue was curated and edited by Sarah Young, a leading expert on Dostoyevsky.

For a complete table of contents, visit here.

 