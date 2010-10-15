Chekhov Bilingual

In honor of Chekhov's 150th birthday, we produced a special 168-page Chtenia: Chekhov Bilingual with English and accented Russian on facing pages throughout.

Among other things, the collection includes some of Chekhov's most beloved stories, including "the little trilogy"; an extract from The Seagull; Chekhov's own favorite story; plus the earliest version of Bunin's memoir about Chekhov, full of wonderful first person reportage on the writer's habits and manner.

This is truly a collectors' edition.

Thanks to a grant from the Russkiy Mir Foundation, over 1000 copies of this special "Chekhov Bilingual" edition were produced and mailed to US schools and universities, for use in their Russian language classes.